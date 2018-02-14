Little sign of Valentine but all you need to know for the day's racing

Fairyhouse: love is almost in the air at the Irish track

There is little concession to Valentine's Day on Wednesday, with no romance or marketing effort in the race titles across five meetings, but at least Fairyhouse, which starts proceedings, is giving free entry to anyone wearing red.

Lingfield and Wolverhampton on the all-weather bookend the two other jumps cards at Musselburgh and Towcester.

Going report

Fairyhouse first race 1.25

Heavy

Lingfield (AW) 1.50

Standard



Musselburgh 2.00

Good to soft (good in places)

Distances: first and third races -126yds

Towcester 2.10

Soft, heavy in places (from soft) (GoingStick 7.6 at 8am on Tuesday)

Wolverhampton (AW) 5.15

Standard

Market movers

2.00 Musselburgh 5 Dun Faw Good 7-1 (from 11)

2.10 Towcester 10 Minella Voucher 8-1 (from 16)

3.30 Musselburgh 3 Titus Bolt 13-2 (from 12)

5.15 Wolverhampton 1 Compass Hill 11-4 (from 13-2)

6.15 Wolverhampton 5 Breaking Records evens (from 13-8)

Key non-runner

3.50 Lingfield 5 Mountain Bell (bad scope)

What to back

Pietro Innocenzi (£) heads the tipping team today for members. The Tips Box is full of the usual gems and Signposts Sweetspots points the way to top stats. Then there is the popular 10-second tip which runs at Musselburgh today.



The Happy Valley midweek meeting in Hong Kong keeps morning punters interested and here is a ten-second tip for the meeting



What to read

The Randox Health Grand National weights were unveiled on Tuesday night by the BHA's retiring head of handicapping Phil Smith. Find out if our experts feel he has left a farewell present in the April 14 feature.

Grand National-winning jockey Liam Treadwell has announced his surprise retirement.

David Milnes sets the scene for today's racing with some potential headline acts.

What to watch

The unveiling of the weights for the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on April 14 was the talk of the town. Our reporters caught up with some of the principals.



Not forgetting some of the leading Irish hopes. Patrick Mullins talks about his father's ten entries.



Paul Nicholls is latest to sit our Masterminded feature.



The best of Racing Post Sport

After a fantastic night of action on Tuesday in the Champions League it is over to Liverpool at Porto and Real Madrid against PSG to keep entertainment levels high. Steve Davies thinks that will be the case.

Steve Palmer provides his latest golf picks with none of his selections priced up at less than 50-1.

Final thought

With Valentine's Day in mind, how many punters will place the ultimate romantic trixie of Toarmandowithlove (3.30) and Eternally Yours (5.00) at Musselburgh with Immortal Romance (8.15) at Wolverhampton?

