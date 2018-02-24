Going news, markets moves and punting pointers on a chilly day of red-hot racing

Opportunities to stake a claim for the Cheltenham Festival are thinning out as we reach the final weekend of established big race trials with Kempton to the fore.

Of four races televised by ITV4, three could have a bearing on the Festival, particularly an intriguing Dovecote Novices' Hurdle in which three high-quality Flat recruits make their jumps debut.

The Betdaq Handicap Chase is the main betting feature on a day offering real variety, with the Betfred Eider Chase the showpiece at Newcastle and on the all-weather the Betway Winter Derby, in which Aidan O'Brien has his first ever runner.

Chepstow completes the line-up of four afternoon cards staged in Britain while in Ireland the Fairyhouse features two Grade 3 races including the Bobbyjo Chase, in which last year's RSA Chase third and Ryanair entry Bellshill makes a belated seasonal reappearance.

Wolverhampton provides the evening action.

Going report

Kempton (first race at: 1.15)

Good to soft, good in places (no GoingStick reading since Thursday- track covered and temperatures still below freezing at 6.00 but no problems anticipated)

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Lingfield (1.30)

Standard

Newcastle (1.35)

Heavy, soft in places (GoingStick 4.6 Friday 4.00)

Fairyhouse (1.45)

Soft to heavy, soft in places

Chepstow (1.55)

Soft (no GoingStick reading- track covered and temperatures still below freezing at 6.00)

Wolverhampton (5.45)

Standard

Market movers

Newcastle 3.55 Cool Mix 7-2 (from 9-2)

Chepstow 4.15 Bright New Dawn 11-1 (from 14s)

What to back

There is a double helping of suggestions in the Ten Second Tip as our expects pick out two selections from the showcase races at Kempton and Newcastle on ITV4.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

And don't back anything until you have read what Tom Segal has to say in his unmissable Pricewise column.

What to read

Scott Burton is star struck by Humphrey Bogart, the Derby fifth, who makes his hurdling debut at Kempton as he sets the scene for a fascinating day's racing.

Our ace jockey Sam Twiston-Davies has a busy day ahead and he is hoping to land another Betdaq Handicap Chase on a novice he rides for father Nigel.

What to watch

Paul Kealy joins the Postcast team as they find the best value from the day's racing at Kempton.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Harry Whittington and Harry Bannister are seeking a big win in the north east with the improving Vinnie Lewis and here is a chance to see the yard in operation and the latest from jockey and trainer.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

The best of Racing Post Sport

Former Premier League star Didi Hamann is scathing about Manchester United in his lastest column as he answers the key questions about this weekend's football programme.

The early match, a Midlands derby between Leicester and Stoke, gets Mark Langdon's attention. Mark also joins the team for the Football Postcast.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Final thought

Kempton will throw out the welcome mat to Guillaume Macaire for whom Beau Gosse will be the trainer's first runner in Britain for three years. Macaire, a multiple champion of his code in France, came to wider attention when he won the 2002 Feltham Novices' Chase with Jair Du Cochet and is now a primary source of young jumping talent.