All you need to know for today's full quota of meetings

It is finally business as usual again with a full schedule of meetings for the first time since Britain and Ireland were hit by snow last week.

Catterick and Fontwell provide the jumps action, while Lingfield and Kempton in the evening supply the all-weather interest.

The quality comes towards the end of the day when Kempton stages a Road To The Kentucky Derby race, originally due to take place last week, and a £25,000 handicap as its first race.

Going report

Catterick (first race 1.50)

Heavy, soft in places

Lingfield (2.00)

Standard (AW)

Fontwell (2.10)

Soft (GoingStick 5.0 at 6am on Wednesday)

Kempton (5.40)

Standard to slow (AW)

Market movers

Catterick 1.50

Discoverie 3-1 (from 4)

Lingfield 4.00

Desert Doctor 5-2 (from 11-4)

Fontwell 4.10

The Ogle Gogle Man 4-1 (from 11-2)

What to back

Pietro Innocenzi casts his eye over the day's racing and has some punting recommendations while Maddy Playle has gone to Catterick for the Ten Second Tip.

What to read

As far as preparing for the Cheltenham Festival goes we have everything covered whether it is news or punting advice and Stuart Riley has more invaluable views on the stables that it could pay to follow next week. But as the meeting most can't wait to get started nears, Julian Muscat strikes a note of caution.

What to watch

It is week 12 of our Cheltenham Festival previews in which David Jennings joins Gavin Lynch and Chris Graham.

In the Postcast Maddy Playle and the team take a look at the handicaps at next week's Cheltenham Festival.

The best of Racing Post Sport

Another key night of Champions League football gets the full attention of the sports team.

Manchester City's clash with Basel may look like a dead rubber with the Premier League leaders 4-0 up from the first leg but there is still plenty at stake at Wembley where Juventus try to overcome Tottenham following a 2-2 draw with Spurs holding an away goals advantage.

Dan Childs has assessed the Spurs game and predicts a classic, while Steve Davies has a recommended bet for the City match.

Final thought

Keep your eyes peeled. It is a key day in the Cheltenham Festival build-up today when the six-day entries for the first day of the meeting will emerge from midday. Let's hope there are no unexpected changes of plan.

Read exclusive previews from 6pm daily on racingpost.com