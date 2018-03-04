All you need to know for today's action as Southwell takes centre stage

Hopefully it will be slush, rather than snow that greets you when opening the curtains, as the Beast from the East finally relents.

Jump racing fans might be able to dream about seeing some live action on Monday, but there's all-weather fare at Southwell to keep things rolling today after Huntingdon, Leopardstown and Sedgefield succumbed to the snow storms.

Going report

Southwell (First race 2.15)

Standard (AW)

What to back

Rob Watson marks your card, and you'll be surprised to know it runs at Southwell...

What to read

The weather continues to dominate conversation, and Cheltenham clerk Simon Claisse and his staff are gearing up to see what state the ground has been left in.

Speculation was rife following an alarming drift on the exchanges for Racing Post Arkle favourite Footpad, but connections played down any worries.

What to watch

Remember this guy? Catch up with the two-time Champion Hurdle winner.

The best of Racing Post Sport

Can anyone stop Manchester City's march to the Premier League title? Chelsea are in town to face the champions elect and our experts assess their chances.

Arsenal need a good end to a tough week, can they get it at Brighton? Steve Davies gives his verdict.

Final thought

If you missed Headway's turn of foot to run down Rufus King at Lingfield, then make sure you watch the replay. Runner-up in the Coventry at Royal Ascot last year, perhaps this year the Jersey is a suitable target.

