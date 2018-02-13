All you need to know for the day's action – on and off the track

Southwell: Da Capo Dandy was an impressive winner on Thursday

The winter weather has ravaged today's programme, with the two scheduled jumps fixtures at Ayr and Lingfield both lost on Monday.

Southwell keeps the show on the road and while course stalwart General Tufto is having a day off, trainer Charles Smith is represented by another regular with Alpha Tauri.

The Lock Master could also tackle the Fibresand blindfolded, while Sooqaan is chasing a fourth consecutive win at the track in the 7f handicap (4.00).

Away from the track, Phil Smith's calculations and computations for the Randox Health Grand National on April 14 will be unveiled, with the outgoing BHA head of handicapping revealing the weights for the Aintree highlight.

Going report

Southwell (First race 2.20)

Standard (AW)

Ayr - ABANDONED

Lingfield - ABANDONED

Market movers

3.25 Southwell - Galileos Spear 12-1 (from 20s)

4.00 Southwell - Zoravan 7-1 (from 12s)

4.30 Southwell - Essential 7-2 (from 8-1)

5.00 Southwell - Crosse Fire 5-1 (from 7s)

What to back

Shane Ketteridge has found one he likes at Southwell . . .

Final thought

The possibility of a Flat team-based competition for 2019 has certainly created a stir, but one of the questions that would need answering is team tactics. Punters need to be confident their selections are doing their utmost to win, rather than filling a role within a team scenario.

