All you need on another day full of Cheltenham clues from Dorset to Kempton

Kempton runner tnoight: Suusex Ranger (far side) just loses out to We Have A Dream in the Finale Junior Hurdle at Chepstow in January

Five meetings to check out today with Punchestown featuring a Listed race named in honour of the great Quevega, so no surprise the Cheltenham record-breaker's trainer Willie Mullins has contenders.

Doncaster and Ludlow host the other jumps meetings but the biggest clue for Cheltenham could be found in the evening at Kempton's Flat meeting.

Gary Moore runs Sussex Ranger, 20-1 for the JCB Trimph Hurdle, in the 1m4f handicap but not under any likely Cheltenham partner as the Horsham trainer has turned to his eldest son Ryan, back from Japan and with two rides for his father.

For some this week is marking time counting the days to Cheltenham. Nicky Henderson strong festival team was given the once-over yesterday and today it is the turn of Colin Tizzard to talk up his chances. Check back for updated stories on the website through the day.

Going report

Doncaster (first race at 1.40)

Good to soft (soft in places on chase course) (GoingStick: chase 6.2, hurdle 5.8)

Distances: first, second, sixth and seventh +50yds and third +67yds

Ludlow - 1.50

Soft on hurdle course. Good to soft, soft places on chase course (GoingStick 6.1)



Punchestown - 1.55

Soft to heavy

Newcastle - 2.05

Standard

Kempton (AW) - 5.45

Standard

Market movers

4.30 Doncaster - Hidden Gem into 5-1 (from 6)

7.45 Kempton - Al Hamdany into 7-2 (from 9-2)

What to back

Pietro Innocenzi (£) leads the tipping team and the Tips Box has some Bite in it today.

Then there is Signposts Sweetspots highlighting a Doncaster dream team.

Want a tip from Doncaster today. Check out the video below.



Hong Kong's popular Happy Valley meeting starts mid-morning and here are the top tips.

The best of Racing Post Sport

Day two of the Champions League quarter-finals and the sports team puts the Sevilla v Manchester United tie under the spotlight.

Dan Childs has his tip for the Derby v Leeds match in the Sky Bet Championship.

Final thought

A whimsical one with former champion Flat jockey Ryan Moore riding a Triumph Hurdle hope at Kempton tonight. Could he follow the likes of Lester Piggott, Richard Hughes or even Jamie Spencer and take a ride at Cheltenham even if it was only in the bumper?