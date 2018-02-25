Going news, market movers and punting pointers as Fontwell passes inspection

Batallion, who makes his hurdling debut at Southwell today

Make the most of racing today as meteorologists forecast upcoming snow and ice disruption.

Naas starts the ball rolling and features Grade 2 and 3 races with unsurprisingly Gordon Elliott having a hand in both.

Fontwell has passed an 8am inspection and it is feature time at the track, with the course's seasonal highlight, the Grade 2 totepool National Spirit Hurdle, taking place. It features the 2016 winner Lil Rockerfeller, who was last year's Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle runner-up.

Southwell completes the action with seven races.

Going report

Naas (first race 1.40)

Soft



Southwell - 2.00

Soft, good to soft in places

Fontwell - 2.20

Good to soft, soft in places (GoingStick 7.4)

Race distances: +48yds except fifth race +72yds

Market movers

3.35 Southwell

Jeannot De Nonant 9-1 (from 11)

4.45 Naas

Paper Lantern 7-1 (from 10 with bet365)

What to back

Final thought

Humphrey Bogart could do nothing for the 2016 Epsom Derby form on his hurdling debut at Kempton on Saturday. Today it is the turn of a Lingfield Winter Derby runner Battalion, sixth last year, to state his case over hurdles at Southwell for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.