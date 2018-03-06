All the latest as Southwell keeps the show on the road

Southwell make it four racedays in the last five despite the best efforts of the snow

It seems Southwell is making a bid for global domination as the Nottinghamshire track races for the fourth time in five days, having just taken Saturday off.

It is back to the Fibresand today but racing is indebted for a second time to Southwell for keeping the show on the road after the cancellation of the scheduled jump meetings at Exeter and Newcastle.

Hopefully there will be a few more paying customers than the 13 recorded last Friday. If not there will be far more horses than humans as the seven-race card is reasonably populated for this time of year.

Going report

Southwell (AW) - first race 2.20pm

Standard



Market movers

2.50 Southwell: Ochos Rios - 5-1 (from 11-2)

4.20 Southwell: Zaeem - 17-2 (from 10)

What to back

Graeme Rodway heads the tipping team today backed-up by the other experts in the Tips Box. Check out the Signposts Sweetspots for some statistical pointers.

David Baxter has the 10-second tip at Southwell today.



Final thought

Some might baulk at another afternoon on the Fibresand especially with a Class 4 the feature but old General Tufto is in his element with the 13-year-old back again having first run at the track in December 2008.