All 15 Arc courses to be equipped with Wi-Fi by the end of the summer
The 15 Arena Racing Company tracks will be fully equipped with Wi-Fi by the end of this summer, the racecourse owner announced on Monday, although it is understood no decisions have been reached over whether punters will have access to all bookmakers' websites.
The service is being provided in partnership with Sky, so as a 20 per cent stakeholder in Sky Bet that firm's website certainly will be accessible, along with that of new racecourse pool betting operator Britbet.
Everyone will be able to access Arc's Wi-Fi, from customers in the grandstands, paddocks, bars and restaurants, through to owners, trainers, jockeys and racing staff.
There will be separate designated access available for the media, course staff and VIP guests, along with accessibility for corporate events on non-racedays.
Arc chief executive Martin Cruddace said: “At what is an exciting time for Arc we are really pleased to be working with Sky Business to bring industry-leading Wi-Fi to all of our racecourses.
"This will have a huge impact on the customer experience, as well as supporting the key investments, including Britbet, racing’s own pool betting operation, which launches in July.”
