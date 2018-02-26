All 15 Arc courses to be equipped with Wi-Fi by the end of the summer

Arc chief executive: "This will have a huge impact on the customer experience"

The 15 Arena Racing Company tracks will be fully equipped with Wi-Fi by the end of this summer, the racecourse owner announced on Monday, although it is understood no decisions have been reached over whether punters will have access to all bookmakers' websites.

The service is being provided in partnership with Sky, so as a 20 per cent stakeholder in Sky Bet that firm's website certainly will be accessible, along with that of new racecourse pool betting operator Britbet.