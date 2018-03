Alexandra Dunn is among those with cause to celebrate

Noel Callow 43

Former champion jockey in Singapore & Melbourne



Tony Carroll 61

Trainer of Dijarvo & Caspian Prince



Tim Leslie 52

Owner of Peddlers Cross & Overturn



Malcolm Bastard 63

Jump jockey-turned-pinhooker



Tony Procter 47

Rider of Muse & Persian Punch



Pat McCabe 43

Rider of Hello Mister & Sweetness Herself



Jeremy Philips 72

Jockey Club member



Alexandra Dunn 31

Wellington trainer



Caroline Davies 53

RCA racecourse services director



Adrian O’Brien 45

Director of Hazelwood Bloodstock