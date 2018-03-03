Racing Post Home
Cheltenham 2018 ELLIOTT BLOW

Albert Bartlett favourite Cracking Smart ruled out of Cheltenham Festival

Cracking Smart: will miss Cheltenham and rest of the season due to injury
David Keane
By Tony O'Hehir

Cracking Smart, the Gordon Elliott-trained favourite for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, will miss the festival and the rest of the season because of an injury.

Speaking on Saturday afternoon, Eddie O'Leary, spokesman for the six-year-old's owners, Gigginstown House Stud, said: "Unfortunately, Cracking Smart has met with a setback and won't be running again this season."

Cracking Smart was a general 5-1 chance for the three-mile test on March 16. Beaten five and a half lengths by Next Destination in a 2m4f Grade 2 event at Navan in December, Cracking Smart emerged as a leading contender for the Albert Bartlett when staying on well to be beaten a length by the same horse in the Grade 1 Lawlor's Hotel Novice Hurdle over the same trip at Naas in January.

Next Destination holds entries in all three novice hurdles at the festival and on Saturday was trimmed to as short as 3-1 for the Albert Bartlett, with the Nicky Henderson-trained Santini a general 9-2.

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com

 

 

