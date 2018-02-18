Adam Beschizza just touched off in $400,000 Grade 2 at Fair Grounds

Adam Beschizza: lost out by a nose in a Grade 2 at Fair Grounds

Report: USA, Saturday

Fair Grounds: Risen Star Stakes (Grade 2) | 1m½f, dirt | 3yo

Newmarket rider Adam Beschizza narrowly missed a high-profile US triumph on Saturday when Steve Asmussen's longshot Snapper Sinclair was touched off by Bravazo (D Wayne Lukas/Miguel Mena) in a thriller for the Risen Star.

After making the running, 42-1 chance Snapper Sinclair fought gamely in a fierce stretch drive only to lose out by a nose in the $400,000 contest, the main prep race for next month's Louisiana Derby.

"He’s going to win some nice races, but it's very disappointing," Beschizza told the Daily Racing Form.

"I'm delighted the horse has improved, and he’s obviously taken a step in the right direction, but it's a bitter pill to swallow."

Beschizza, who had ridden a double earlier on the card at Fair Grounds in New Orleans for his main employer Joe Sharp, is best known in Britain for completing the Autumn Double by riding the winners of the Cambridgeshire (Third Time Lucky) and Cesarewitch (Grumeti) in 2015.

He has ridden 37 winners this winter at Fair Grounds and is fourth in the track's jockey standings.

Risen Star winner Bravazo represents the legendary D Wayne Lukas, who is now back on the Triple Crown trail with the son of Awesome Again.

Carrying the Calumet Farm colours, the 21-1 shot sat close to Snapper Sinclair throughout before challenging on that one's outer down the stretch.

Lukas, 82, whose 14 victories in Triple Crown races includes four Kentucky Derbys, is now eyeing yet another return to Churchill Downs; with 48, he has saddled more Derby runners than anybody else in history.

Also on Saturday

Tampa Bay Downs: Pelican Stakes (ungraded) | 6f, dirt | 4yo+

Beaten just a neck in last year's Dubai Golden Shaheen, XY Jet (Jorge Navarro/Emisael Jaramillo) is heading back to Meydan on the back of a hat-trick since knee-chip surgery after slamming the opposition here as 2-5 favourite.

The six-year-old made all, just as he had in two other races since his return to action in December, for a crushing seven-length victory.

Risen Star Stakes result

