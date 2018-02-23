Acting Lass bids to give punters pre-festival cheer in Kempton highlight

Acting Lass: bids for his fourth consecutive win over fences at Kempton on Saturday

3.35 Kempton

Betdaq Handicap Chase | 3m | G3 | ITV4/RUK

A race which was run for many years as the Racing Post Chase has drawn as competitive a field as ever. Finding the winner certainly won’t be easy for punters.

Can the novice Acting Lass justify likely favouritism?

Acting Lass has thrived since being sent over fences by Harry Fry this season, winning all three starts at Market Rasen, Leicester and Ascot.

He looked just the type for the challenges posed by this particular race when beating Kilcrea Vale by two and a quarter lengths last time out, and brings a similar profile into the race that Fry’s Opening Batsman did prior to his success in 2013.

“We won this race with a novice in Opening Batsman, and we’re hoping to follow suit,” Fry said. “Now’s the time to step him up to three miles. He’s done everything right so far. Let’s hope he can keep progressing up the ladder.”

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Will Geraghty find the key to Rooneys' Master Dee?

Master Dee and Go Conquer both race in the colours of Paul and Clare Rooney, and both can be given good chances.

Go Conquer’s front-running style will be suited to Kempton, while the booking of Barry Geraghty by Fergal O’Brien for Master Dee certainly catches the eye.

Although he boasts winning form on heavy ground, Master Dee is likely to find the good to soft surface much more to his taste, and must have a serious chance.

O’Brien said: “Ideally he could do with the ground drying out even more, but it’s as dry as we’re going to get at this time of year.

“He’s in cracking form. Barry has ridden a few winners for the owners, and we’ve got the best man available.”

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Can Tintern Theatre repeat Christmas win?

Tintern Theatre looked a natural candidate for this race when smoothly landing a handicap over course and distance at Christmas.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained runner has a good cruising speed, and could still be fairly treated in the weights.



“He’s a course and distance winner who found the ground a bit too soft for him last time,” Twiston-Davies said. “The ground should suit him much better this time. I hope he can do it again.”

Stablemate Ballykan has twice run creditably in this race, and the trainer added: “He’s a race regular and the drier the ground the better for him. Maybe this will be his year.”

Can race regular Theatre Guide win it a second time?

Nacarat, Docklands Express and the mighty Pendil all won this particular race twice, and Colin Tizzard’s Theatre Guide will bid to join them on Saturday afternoon.

The top weight stayed on strongly to beat Opening Batsman by ten lengths in 2016, and finished third behind Pilgrims Bay 12 months ago.

“He’s not getting any younger, but we’ve been waiting for this race with him all season,” Tizzard revealed.

“This is his race. It’s what his season has been all about.”

Can blinkers fire up class act Josses Hill?

Josses Hill has always been a horse with tremendous natural ability as he demonstrated when thrashing Tea For Two by six lengths in the 2016 Grade 2 Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

However, he hasn’t won since then, and Nicky Henderson reaches for first-time blinkers in the hope it will sharpen him up.

Josses Hill: fitted with headgear prior to his run on Saturday

Henderson said: “He’s in good form and wears blinkers for the first time. He loves Kempton, and should run well.”

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Art Mauresque and As De Mee

Art Mauresque ran very well behind Waiting Patiently last time. He loves to be fresh and he loves Kempton. As De Mee is having his prep run for Aintree. The Grand National is his major target.

Alan King, trainer of Label Des Obeaux

He does not like Cheltenham so is not on the Festival list, but he has his prep here for the Scottish National. Ayr has been his target for some while now and he ran okay when sixth at Doncaster last time, though I fear he is still a few pounds too high in the handicap.

