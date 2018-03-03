A hilly forecast on the way for racegoers bound for the festival

Ever wondered how you'd cope up the Cheltenham hill? Find out at the festival

Great British Racing will be launching the Cheltenham Hill Challenge at this year’s festival to help get people moving in aid of Sport Relief.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 15, and Friday, March 16, but instead of trekking up the grassy incline of the actual Cheltenham hill, the public will be encouraged to walk or run up two treadmills replicating the famous incline away from thundering hooves and in the safety of the Cheltenham Hill Challenge tent.

The event will serve as a warm-up for Sport Relief’s broader initiative, which challenges the nation to reach one billion steps every day during the course of the week (March 17-23).

“We are very proud to be a part of Sport Relief this year and be supporting the charity in getting the public moving,” said Rod Street, chief executive of Great British Racing.

“Racing is the second biggest spectator sport in the UK so it’s great to be involved and that racegoers heading to the festival will have their chance to take on the Cheltenham Hill Challenge.”

Great British Racing has also set up a league in which various racing organisations can log their steps to see which team contributes the most to the overall steps tally, with all money raised going towards helping people in Britain and Ireland and across the world live happier, healthier and safer lives.

To get involved download the Sport Relief app and join the Great British Racing League – and if you’re heading to Cheltenham, be sure to visit the Cheltenham Hill Challenge tent.

Inspirational England

A mum of two is hoping to raise more than £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support as she trains to take part in a charity race just months after an operation to treat the disease left her immobile.

Annabel England, 45, was diagnosed with cervical cancer last July and had to have a radical hysterectomy in September to stop the cancer spreading.

Annabel England: an inspiration to cancer patients

Weeks later, she signed up for the challenge and on Saturday, June 16, will line up against Love Island star Chris Hughes for the ‘Ride of Their Lives’ charity race at York Racecourse.

England said: “It’s something I need to do for myself. It’s something positive in the face of all the negativity cancer brought into my life.”

Click here to donate.

