These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

The day's most-tipped horses in Britain and Ireland, derived from information featured in the Racing Post selection boxes. The list, containing daily selections from naps table and press challenge tipsters plus our training centre experts, highlights the best of the day's runners at odds of evens and above and who have received more than six tips.

(1.45 Ayr)

10 tips

Not progressing but is a fair marker who stays this trip and handles most ground

Doyannie (2.00 Plumpton)

9 tips

Got competitive a long way out before picked off by Shaw's Cross here recently

Inferno Sacree (4.10 Plumpton)

8 tips

Just his second run in blinkers when making all here last month; 12lb rise understandable

Rabaah (6.30 Wolverhampton)

8 tips

Out of half-sister to Muhaarar; debut promise confirmed when winning over 6f on AW

Global Style (8.00 Wolverhampton)

8 tips

Two wins on AW last year; promise over 1m the last twice; strong contender back up in trip

