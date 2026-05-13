York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

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A 16-runner novice with next to no form to go on is hardly an easy start (1.45) for Placepot fans at York.

The two who appealed most to me of the many newcomers were Sir Sirius (most expensive at sales) and The Ginger Kid , while Persian Spring shaped well after a slow start when fifth in a good Newmarket novice (first three had all run before) and can build on that.

It will be three in the next (2.20) as well, with main fancy Arklow Lad joined by Hammer The Hammer , back at the minimum trip for the first time since running second at Royal Ascot last year, and Air Force One , who ran three crackers here last season.

Point Lynas and are my two in the third (2.55), but I'll also add favourite Sea Force , who was a big eyecatcher at Thirsk.

See The Fire is very much the form mare in the fourth (3.30), and receives weight from Fallen Angel, who has to prove herself at this distance as well. I'm banking despite needing her to win.

I'll play as safe as possible with Christmas Day and Morshdi in the fifth (4.05), while in the last, Manatee Mehmas is fancied despite stepping straight into Listed company after a seriously impressive novice win.

He looked for all the world like a Group performer in the making then, but I'll add Revival Power , a York winner who is a sister to course specialist Winter Power, who won this and the Nunthorpe in 2021.

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York Placepot perm

1.45

5 Persian Spring

9 Sir Sirius

13 The Ginger Kid

2.20

1 Hammer The Hammer

10 Air Force One

15 Arklow Lad

2.55

1 Point Lynas

11 Sea Force

17 Point Of Contact

2.20

5 See The Fire

4.05

3 Christmas Day

7 Morshdi

4.40

6 Manatee Mehmas

7 Revival Power

3 x 3 x 3 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 108 lines

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