York Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

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A 22-runner handicap awaits Placepot punters at the beginning (1.45 ) of the York card and it's as difficult as you would imagine.

Eight-year-old Quest For Fun is on the same mark and better drawn than when fourth in this last year, so makes some appeal given he has plenty of other good course runs to his name, while the less exposed Zarathos (4lb well in under his penalty) has to be considered. Nyman , who has been running well, is the third selection.

Synchronicity has plenty to find on the figures for the next (2.20 ) but Ombudsman's sister was impressive on her debut and this has been the plan since. So Regal looks the obvious one if she doesn't come up to scratch.

I fancy Tony Montana quite strongly in the third leg (2.55 ) but it's a seriously competitive handicap, so I'll add in last year's winner Thunder Run , who has probably been laid out for another crack.

There are nine winners and one newcomer in the Listed Marygate Fillies' Stakes (3.30 ), so it's hard enough to work out, although Princesse D'Orange did it very easily at Beverley and you can understand why she's at the head of the market.

Plenty are likely to improve in a big way, though, and Love A Giggle goes in for Karl Burke, who has had two winners, a second and third in the past four runnings of this race.

There's arguably less between the top five in the betting for the Yorkshire Cup (4.05 ) than the odds suggest and my two are going to be last year's St Leger second Rahiebb and Furthur , who can improve again this year for Andrew Balding.

Schrodinger's Cat is well in for the final leg (4.40 ) and can run well if stall 14 doesn't prove a hindrance, while those who looked better berthed with chances include Naana's Shadow and Desert Treasure .

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York Placepot perm

1.45

9 Nyman

12 Quest For Fun

14 Zarathos

2.20

6 So Regal

7 Synchronicity

2.55

1 Thunder Run

4 Tony Montana

3.30

6 Love A Giggle

10 Princesse D'Orange

4.05

5 Furthur

6 Rahiebb

4.40

8 Desert Treasure

12 Schrodinger's Cat

15 Naana's Shadow

3 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 3 = 144 lines

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