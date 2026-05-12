York Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote have put up a £150,000 guarantee for the Placepot on the first day of the Dante meeting at York and the opening 5f novice (1.45 ) is very tricky with little form on offer. Newcomers Varzi and Cut A Dash go in along with the unnamed favourite to cover all bases.

The 1m4f handicap (2.20 ) is ultra competitive, but Klassleader is bred to be classy and looks thrown in off a mark of just 90 for a William Haggas yard that has done well in this contest.

The following 6f handicap (2.55 ) is another wide-open race. Tropical Storm has a good record at the course and should be included with the Haggas-trained improver Binhareer .

The Minster Stakes (3.30 ) looks like a good opportunity for a banker with Time For Sandals , who shaped like she needed the run at Newmarket on her reappearance. She can build on that.

The Musidora Stakes (4.05 ) could be between Legacy Link and Moments Of Joy , but include the unnamed favourite too. Legacy Link placing will double lines, but if not, lots will go out.

The Resdev Scholar is one of my bets of the day and can be included in the 7f handicap (4.40 ) alongside Ellusive Butterfly . She has been running in Group races and drops in class.

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York Placepot perm

1.45

2 Cut A Dash

6 Varzi

Unnamed favourite

2.20

10 Klassleader

2.55

6 Binhareer

11 Tropical Storm

3.30

13 Time For Sandals

4.05

4 Legacy Link

5 Moments Of Joy

Unnamed favourite

4.40

1 Ellusive Butterfly

15 The Resdev Scholar

3 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 3 x 2 = 36 lines

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