York Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

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At most midweek meetings you will have some small fields and short-priced favourites, but that rarely happens at York, where Placepotters on Friday have the minor matter of 89 declarations to deal with, 21 of which are set to go in the apprentice handicap (1.50 ).

My three against the field are Quest For Fun , who always seems to run well at York and was unlucky last time, Lir Speciale , who is better than his latest Newbury effort, and Wobwobwob , who ran his best race for a while last time.

Everatease is probably the one to beat in the valuable seller (2.25 ), while Tamam Star has shaped as though an extra furlong would suit. Ollie Pears has won this four times in the last ten years, and Lady Dublin looks the pick of his four.

Bintaryana is going to be fairly short for the third race (3.00 ) and with good reason, while Shallow has been running well and is with a trainer in red-hot form.

If there is a banker on the card, it could be Big Negotiator in the fourth race (3.35 ). She has been beaten at a short price on both starts, but ran well each time and she's arguably the form filly by a fair margin at the weights.

In the fifth race (4.10 ), I'm convinced Altareq is very well handicapped and he can hopefully show it going back up in distance here. Castle Stuart ran poorly when I fancied him last time at Carlisle, but is back at a track he runs well off a 2lb lower mark, so is given another chance.

I went round in circles in the last leg (4.45 ), but came down on the side of Straight Ahead , who did best of the high-drawn runners when fourth on his return at Thirsk last month. Forest Phoenix and Yellow Diamonds are others to consider.

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York Placepot perm

1.50

2 Lir Speciale

10 Wobwobwob

12 Quest For Fun

2.25

1 Everatease

11 Tamam Star

14 Lady Dublin

3.00

7 Shallow

12 Bintaryana

3.35

6 Big Negotiator

4.10

9 Castle Stuart

16 Altareq

4.45

4 Straight Ahead

5 Forest Phoenix

9 Yellow Diamonds

3x3x2x1x2x3=108 lines

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Free horseracing tips for Friday, June 12 at Chester, Goodwood, Gowran and York

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York



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