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TippingTote Betting

York Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet

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Senior tipster
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The Tote have unsurprisingly plumped for York for their main Placepot meeting and the guaranteed pool is £75,000 rather than the usual £50,000 for a weekday meeting.

Getting it won't be easy, but I can see an improved run from Misunderstood going back up in trip in the first leg (5.32) and it's hard to rule out Quest For Fun, who has won the race twice. The in-form Alpha Capture gives us three good darts.

In the next (6.05), Furhaan and Trojan Sun can go well having run big races in second and third here a couple of weeks ago, while the four-timer-seeking Rogue Empire is worth chancing to show he hasn't just been beating up moderate horses in small fields down south.

Coral Cove looks a standout in the third (6.40) based on her debut second at Doncaster, especially with the third winning so well next time. There's another banker in the fifth (7.50) in Diamond Rain, who has plenty in hand on form, and that leaves us with scope for a few in the other two handicaps.

Alamarada Prince is the main fancy in the first of those (7.15), but you can make a case for loads. Dicko The Legend is 2-2 at the track, Who Wants Me is young and improving and Ingleby Archie has been running well in small fields lately and has a win in a 20-runner race here to his name from last season.

In the last (8.25), Dolos Dream, unsuited by soft ground last time, can get back on track, while Slot has been running well lately and Space Bear has been at the top of her form lately even if her trainer hasn't.

 

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York Placepot perm

5.32
1 Alpha Capture
Misunderstood
Quest For Fun

6.05
4 Trojan Sun
Rogue Empire
11 Furhaan

6.40
8 Coral Cove

7.15
5 Almarada Prince
14 Who Wants Me
16 Ingleby Archie
19 Dicko The Legend

7.50
1 Diamond Rain

8.25
6 Space Bear
Dolos Dream
12 Slot

3 x 3 x 1 x 4 x 1 x 3 = 108 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

Sign up to the Tote here New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

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