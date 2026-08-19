York Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200k guaranteed pool

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It's big fields nearly all the way for Placepotters at York on day two, although there are a few short-priced favourites.

Libertango is the one to beat in the opening Lowther (1.50), but softening ground would be an unknown, and in any case I can see Ruby Moon getting a fair bit closer than at Newmarket with that Group-race experience now under her belt.

Sun Goddess is going to have to be miles below form to finish out of the frame in the sales race (2.25), so she looks banker material.

The following handicap (3.00) looks much harder, even if Centigrade has the look of a potential Group horse.

Two outsiders who could go well are Spell Master , who ran a blinder here when a non-staying sixth in the John Smith's Cup, and veteran Checkandchallenge , who is becoming well treated and has run well at York a few times.

Kalpana is coming off a huge winning run in the King George, but she's incredibly tough and consistent and should take all the beating in the Yorkshire Oaks (3.35).

A La Prochaine is the one I like most in the Galtres (4.10), and I'll be backing another pair of three-year-olds to follow her home.

Vauntingly has some soft-ground form, while Without Prejudice was impressive when weak in the market on her debut and she is a half-sister to dual Group 1 winner Emily Upjohn.

Mia Fantasia is a strong fancy for the last leg (4.45), and I'm going to bank on him despite the size of the field as the perm I've constructed won't be paying fortunes if successful, so there's little point in putting loads in.

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York Placepot perm

1.50

10 Libertango

15 Ruby Moon

2.25

6 Sun Goddess

3.00

4 Centigrade

7 Checkandchallenge

16 Spell Master

3.35

1 Kalpana

4.10

8 A La Prochaine

14 Vauntingly

15 Without Prejudice

4.45

14 Mia Fantasia

2x1x3x1x3x1=18 lines

World Pool

With Mia Fantasia being such a strong fancy for the nursery (4.45), that's the race in which I'm inclined to attack the World Pool, although on this occasion with the potentially more profitable Exactas rather than Swingers.

You do need to get the first two, but I'm convinced Mia Fantasia is going to be right in the thick of things and there are others I like, too.

Mirzimaan might be the George Boughey second string, but he impressed me enough when an unlucky second last time to suggest he's ahead of his opening mark, while The Ginger Kid strikes me as a horse who is progressing and will prefer this track rather than Goodwood, where he still ran very well despite not looking at home last time.

The fourth selection is Weleyff , who ran around a bit last time, suggesting he might want a bit of ease in the ground but still won in commanding fashion. He has back-end Group entries and represents a stable in cracking form.

4.45 York

6 Weleyff

10 The Ginger Kid

11 Mirzimaan

14 Mia Fantasia

6x1pt Exactas

Head to the Tote website to follow Paul's advice

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