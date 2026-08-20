York Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day three

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Zennor Storm and Intense Vision , both eye-catching from well off the pace in a slowly run race at Goodwood last time, are the first two on my list for the Placepot perm in York's opening mile handicap (1.50).

It probably needs another one, though, and Jeddaal , who has already proved he can handle at least some cut in the ground, makes a bit of appeal.

Amiloc looks the one to beat in the Lonsdale Cup (2.25), especially as Ralph Beckett has said he might prefer softish ground, even if he hasn't run on it yet.

Columbus , a winner over hurdles quite recently, is interesting at a price for Willie Mullins given he has plenty of soft-ground form.

The unbeaten Arapaho Gold might be the one to beat in the next (3.00), but I'm definitely throwing in Hell Of A Spin , whose chance on the book bears no resemblance to his price with the layers.

I'm struggling to find much that I like at all in the Nunthorpe (3.35), other than the juvenile Pershaada , but I'll add American Affair , who has run some fine races with cut in the ground and bounced back last time, and Asfoora , who has flattered a couple of times this season but might be on the way back.

Explode , Master Vintner , Tycoon and Plage De Havre would be my quartet in the 1m4f handicap (4.10), while the Convivial Maiden (4.45) might not be as straightforward as it seems.

Most of the runnings of this tend to go to horses drawn in single figures, but most of the form horses are drawn on the outside, including Oklahoma, who has run twice and didn't improve second time.

Therefore, I'm inclined to side with Lancaster Tower and Dover Street , who both have a fair bit to find but showed plenty of promise on their debuts.

Lancaster Tower has a couple of big-race entries, so it's easy to see why he's fancied for the Gosdens.

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York Placepot perm

1.50

7 Zennor Storm

10 Intense Vision

11 Jeddaal

2.25

3 Amiloc

5 Columbus

3.00

3 Arapaho Gold

6 Hell Of A Spin

3.35

2 American Affair

12 Asfoora

18 Pershaada

4.10

1 Plage De Havre

4 Master Vintner

6 Tycoon

11 Explode

4.45

2 Dover Street

5 Lancaster Tower

3x2x2x3x4x2=288 lines

World Pool

The 1m4f handicap that closes ITV's day three action at York (4.10) doesn't look much more than a run-of-the-mill event given the money on offer, and it may be worth throwing a few outsiders into the mix for some Swingers in the World Pool.

Master Builder is favourite on his return from his Dante meeting win in May, but trainer David Menuisier says he doesn't want cut in the ground and a lot of his horses have been running poorly anyway.

Topweight Plage De Havre was third to an Ebor fancy here in May, and that's the second time he's run really well on this course, in as many outings.

He looks like a serious player, while Master Vintner comes here after a career-best win in first-time blinkers at Thirsk, and Explode is 3lb well-in under his penalty. It wasn't a great race he won at Newbury on Saturday, but he certainly did it in some style.

Tycoon has run well on three of his last four starts, and is another potentially over-priced with Ryan Moore taking over.

World Pool bet

4.10

1 Plage De Havre

4 Master Vintner

6 Tycoon

11 Explode

6 x 1pt Swingers

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

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