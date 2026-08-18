York Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool

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Placepots are rarely easy at York, and day one of the Ebor meeting is no different.

The Man has been all the rage for the opener (1.50), which is understandable given his course form and handicap mark, if not his recent form.

He can be a player, while I also like the chances of Lexington Blitz and Gold Star Hero .

You can certainly see the case for Haffner being favourite in the Acomb (2.25) without him looking a superstar, so I'll add Alfred Wallace , who looked like he was starting to live up to his pedigree last time.

Aidan O'Brien's Derby winner Lambourn was a flop under a penalty in the Great Voltigeur (3.00) a year ago, and Christmas Day wouldn't be my choice, and nor would the similarly penalised Maltese Cross.

I'll go with Pierre Bonnard , who looks best at the weights, and Superior Choice , who could be anything.

Ombudsman is the clear form choice in the Juddmonte International (3.35) and should at least make the first three in the defence of his crown.

The staying handicap (4.10) is much tougher, so I'll put four in, starting with favourite Small Fry , who has an obvious chance.

Ride The Thunder is a pretty reliable performer, while outsiders I can see going well are Manxman , who is fairly treated and goes well fresh for an in-form yard, and Kilmeaden , who wasn't beaten far on his yard debut and is happier on easier ground.

Manatee Mehmas and Shes Got A Brother are the two I like most in the last leg (4.45) and, as I particularly like Manatee Mehmas's chances, I'll go with just those two.

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York Placepot perm

1.50

6 Lexington Blitz

14 Gold Star Hero

20 The Man

2.25

1 Alfred Wallace

7 Haffner

3.00

5 Pierre Bonnard

6 Superior Choice

3.35

3 Ombudsman

4.10

4 Small Fry

8 Manxman

13 Kilmeaden

16 Ride The Thunder

4.45

6 Manatee Mehmas

14 Shes Got A Brother

3x2x2x1x4x2=96 lines

World Pool

It's another World Pool week at York, and on day one there are plenty of big-field handicaps for punters to get stuck into.

The horse I like most on the day is Manatee Mehmas in the 5f handicap (4.45), so I'm going to build a few Swingers around him.

He's considerably better off at the weights with Naana's Shadow for last month's run at Goodwood and I don't think he liked the track all that much.

Schrodinger's Cat has run well at York twice this season, including when short-headed by Naana's Shadow in June. He's another who couldn't confirm the form at the weights at Goodwood, but he might be able to back here on even better terms.

Shes Got A Brother would be considerably shorter in the betting if she hadn't run so poorly last time, while Dolos Dream was only just touched off over an extra half-furlong here last time and could well appreciate being back at a bare 5f.

World Pool bet

4.45 York

5 Schrodinger's Cat

6 Manatee Mehmas

14 Shes Got A Brother

17 Dolos Dream

6 x 1pt Swingers

Head to the Tote website to follow our advice

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