York Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

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There are some very inexperienced amateurs in the opener at York (1.50), so for Placepot purposes I'm going with those with a track record of winning.

Megan Jordan and Becky Smith were first and second last year, although Jordan was disqualified for whip misuse, and their pair Chillingham and Prince Of The Seas are the first two on the list, while I'll add Brodie Hampson's mount Arqoob just to be safe.

I'm going to take on the inexperienced Extremely Zain in the next (2.25). Milford , Aalto (well handicapped and ran well at Ascot last time) and Recency Bias (yet to run a bad race) are my three against the field.

It's always brave to take on Al Qareem, but he goes into the Grand Cup (3.00) after a poor run and was some way behind Mount Atlas at Chester. Tabletalk clearly goes well at York and is the other suggestion.

The big sprint comes next (3.35) and the three on my shortlist have long been Red Spells Danger , Fortification and Ruby's Angel , and they will do for me.

There's not much to go on in the fifth leg (4.15), but Stardom Glory sets a fair standard and Inner City Blues was a hugely expensive breeze-up purchase.

In what will be a fair-sized perm to small stakes, it's three more for the final leg (4.50).

has run well every time he has been to York, while Frankies Dream has been in good form lately, and Pearl Eye is still well handicapped on old form despite a win last time.

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York Placepot perm

1.50

1 Prince Of The Seas

2 Arqoob

3 Chillingham

2.25

7 Milford

8 Aalto

14 Recency Bias

3.00

4 Mount Atlas

6 Tabletalk

3.35

9 Red Spells Danger

14 Ruby's Angel

15 Fortification

4.15

4 Inner City Blues

6 Stardom Glory

4.50

1 Point Of Contact

6 Frankies Dream

15 Pearl Eye

3x3x2x3x2x3=324 lines

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