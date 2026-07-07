Yarmouth Placepot Tips: Phill Anderson takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The opener (2.15) looks competitive and it’s worth having two on side. Dream Illusion was only just touched off last time out and represents a yard in flying form. Lovers Leap set unsustainable fractions at Salisbury but had previously been improving.

Leg two (2.45) also looks tricky with all but one of the field making their handicap debuts. Fly Test took a big step forward on his first run since being gelded and Or Another seems on a workable mark with the form of his latest start working out.

There are a couple of nice prospects in the fillies’ novice (3.15). Raneem should improve from her debut at Doncaster when getting the better of reopposing Dream Vega and Starlight Lass sets a reasonable standard on form after her recent July course success.

The maiden (3.45) could be a good chance to go through with just one selection and it looks like a big opportunity for Waterford Castle to get off the mark having run with credit at Royal Ascot last time.

Prefer The Sister could be hard to keep out of the frame in the 1m handicap (4.15), if she takes up this engagement (she was scheduled to run at Brighton on Tuesday), and Heer’s Sadie hit the crossbar over course and distance last time out and must be a place player again.

The finale (4.45) isn’t straightforward with the seven runners but Zafaan should be involved if he can run to the level of his recent C&D success. Divot , who is generally a consistent sort, is just the type to bounce back from a low-key effort last time.

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Yarmouth Placepot Perm

2.15

1 Dream Illusion

5 Lovers Leap

2.45

2 Fly Test

4 Or Another

3.15

1 Raneem

2 Starlight Lass

3.45

4 Waterford Castle

4.15

1 Prefer The Sister

5 Heer’s Sadie

4.45

2 Divot

3 Zafaan

2x2x2x1x2x2 = 32 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow Phill's advice

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