Yarmouth Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Yarmouth on Wednesday and the opening 5f fillies’ novice (5.35) is a good opportunity for a banker on Havana Sprite . She finished fourth behind the smart Efsixteen at Newmarket on her debut and that is good form.

The following 6f novice (6.10) is difficult because there isn’t much form to go on. Let’s hope all eight line up and three places are available. Boysofwallstreet and Rogue Imperial represent up-and-coming yards and it’s worth including both of them on their debuts.

King’s Hand is a significant non-runner in the 1m2f handicap (6.40) because there are now only two places available. Law Supreme and Solanna look like the two most solid options.

There are only two places on offer in the 1m6f handicap (7.10) and this looks between Golden Garden and Betelgeuse , while Kamaway has course form and rates a banker in the mile handicap (7.40). She has a 5lb penalty for her Yarmouth win last week and is 2lb well in.

The 7f handicap (8.10) is wide open and it’s worth putting two into the perm. Berry Clever and Ziggy’s Condor are likely to be towards the head of the market and look sure to go well.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

Yarmouth Placepot perm

5.35

6 Havana Sprite

6.10

2 Boysofwallstreet

7 Rogue Imperial

6.40

1 Law Supreme

3 Solanna

7.10

2 Golden Garden

3 Betelgeuse

7.40

1 Kamaway

8.10

2 Ziggy's Condor

8 Berry Clever

1x2x2x2x1x2=16 lines

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Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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