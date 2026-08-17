Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Franschhoek displayed a good level of ability when finishing in close proximity to Hampton Court winner Generic on his debut in March and gets the nod in the maiden (5.30) that opens the Wolverhampton Placepot.

I will also throw in the returning Why Not Me , a half-sister to Irish Oaks winner You Got To Me who will relish this longer trip.

Javelot showed enough when fourth on his debut at Yarmouth to suggest he can win races and appeals most in the 7f novice (6.00) for Marco Botti.

Spaceman ran a cracker up in trip for his handicap debut last month and another big run is expected off an unchanged mark in the 7f handicap (6.30).

Preference in the fillies' handicap (7.00) is for the consistent Gladiadora and Sunshine And Roses , a course-and-distance maiden winner two starts back who is fresh from a career best on turf.

The class-dropping Percy's Star catches the eye reverting to an extra furlong in the 6f handicap (7.30), while the concluding 1m6f handicap (8.00) looks a good opportunity for Heroics .

He will find this easier than the Class 2 event he contested at Newmarket last time.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £5 Get £20 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Register and bet a min £/€5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€10 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.Full T&Cs apply.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30

1 Franschhoek

4 Why Not Me

6.00

4 Javelot

6.30

9 Spaceman

7.00

2 Gladiadora

9 Sunshine And Roses

7.30

2 Percy’s Star

8.00

7 Heroics

2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 1 = 4 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow Robbie's advice

Read more . . .

Confirmed runners and riders for the Juddmonte International: Ombudsman and Constitution River head field of nine

Ryan Moore: York trip and track ideal for Constitution River - and my 12-1 Nunthorpe ride can definitely be in contention

'He’s as good value as any runner this week' - why this horse can win at York's Ebor festival

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Register and bet a min £5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £10 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip. Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.