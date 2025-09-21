Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingTote Betting

Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Romantic Spirit and Gretna Dreams stand out in leg one (4.25) of the Wolverhampton Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guaranteed pool.

Both arrive as course-and-distance winners, and Gretna Dreams is seeking a hat-trick after victories at Brighton and Newmarket last month.

Mimi’s Magic showed significant improvement from her first to second starts when runner-up to Red Tsarina at Chelmsford. Further progress should make her hard to beat in leg two (5.00).

Midnight Rodeo has a huge weight to carry in leg three (5.30), but looks a rapid improver who can remain a step ahead of the handicapper.

If this race comes too soon after Saturday night’s comfortable Wolverhampton success over Dunkeld Dreamer, who had been seeking a fourth win from her last five starts, Priestess could be the one to take advantage.

The Hollie Doyle-ridden Diligent Henry appeals in leg four (6.00), with King Of War, who is very well handicapped, and well-drawn Penelope Valentine the leg-five (6.30) selections.

Backspin, a creditable second in first-time blinkers at Chelmsford on his most recent start, and Jr Climbs, a solid Haydock runner-up two outings ago, have better chances than most in leg six (7.00).

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.25
Romantic Spirit
Gretna Dreams

5.00
11 Mimi's Magic

5.30
Midnight Rodeo
Priestess

6.00
Diligent Henry

6.30
King Of War
Penelope Valentine

7.00
Backspin
Jr Climbs

2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G30 on registration. £10 min qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet and 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry on free bets & Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs applygambleaware.org.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inTote Betting

Last updated

iconCopy
more inTote Betting
more inBetting offers
more inTote Betting
more inBetting offers