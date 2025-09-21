Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Romantic Spirit and Gretna Dreams stand out in leg one (4.25) of the Wolverhampton Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guaranteed pool.

Both arrive as course-and-distance winners, and Gretna Dreams is seeking a hat-trick after victories at Brighton and Newmarket last month.

Mimi’s Magic showed significant improvement from her first to second starts when runner-up to Red Tsarina at Chelmsford. Further progress should make her hard to beat in leg two (5.00).

Midnight Rodeo has a huge weight to carry in leg three (5.30), but looks a rapid improver who can remain a step ahead of the handicapper.

If this race comes too soon after Saturday night’s comfortable Wolverhampton success over Dunkeld Dreamer, who had been seeking a fourth win from her last five starts, Priestess could be the one to take advantage.

The Hollie Doyle-ridden Diligent Henry appeals in leg four (6.00), with King Of War , who is very well handicapped, and well-drawn Penelope Valentine the leg-five (6.30) selections.

Backspin , a creditable second in first-time blinkers at Chelmsford on his most recent start, and Jr Climbs , a solid Haydock runner-up two outings ago, have better chances than most in leg six (7.00).

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.25

1 Romantic Spirit

6 Gretna Dreams

5.00

11 Mimi's Magic

5.30

1 Midnight Rodeo

5 Priestess

6.00

5 Diligent Henry

6.30

3 King Of War

4 Penelope Valentine

7.00

2 Backspin

9 Jr Climbs

2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines

