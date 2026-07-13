Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool heads to Wolverhampton, where a competitive 1m4f handicap (4.53) kicks off proceedings.

Rose Cotton began the year in good form on synthetics and can have excuses made for a below-par run on turf last time. She goes in alongside handicap debutant Lady Magu , who is likely to find more improvement now stepping up in trip.

Deadline , who showed ability on his debut, could be suited by dropping in trip and getting on the all-weather in the following 6f maiden (5.25). The standard set by those with form isn't daunting, so it's also worth adding nicely bred newcomer Thorpe Green .

Aigeas easily made all at Kempton last time, taking his all-weather record to two from two, and could have plenty more to come on this surface. He rates banker material in the 6f handicap (5.55).

Wilbur can be excused his odds-on defeat last time and is given another chance to build on the promise of his Newbury debut in the 7f maiden (6.25).

Midnight's Dream has the visor back on and can be relied on to make the frame in division one of the 7f handicap (6.55), while hat-trick-seeking Classy Clarets looks a safe option in division two (7.25).

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.53

1 Rose Cotton

5 Lady Magu

5.25

3 Deadline

11 Thorpe Green

5.55

5 Aigeas

6.25

8 Wilbur

6.55

4 Midnight's Dream

7.25

3 Classy Clarets



2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 = 4 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow Harry's advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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