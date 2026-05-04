Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Punters trying to land a share of the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed pool at Wolverhampton must first navigate a 1m½f handicap (6.30) for apprentice jockeys.

Plenty of the runners look to have a bit to prove, so it makes sense to bank on Bossy Parker , who has form figures over course and distance of 21 this year.

Newcomer Wosta could go well for John and Thady Gosden in following 1m½f novice (7.00), but the safer option is Bintaziza , who created a good impression when comfortably winning a Newcastle maiden last month.

You can make a case for all four runners in the 1m1½f handicap (7.30). Lexington Express could get the run of the race, so she goes in alongside Zipwire , who has form figures of 112 since the cheekpieces went on.

The most difficult race is the 7f handicap (8.00). The main fancy is Castlekeely , who has a big effort lurking in him now back on the all-weather, but it's a competitive race, so we'll also add Poetic Grace and Apex Star , who shaped well on their respective handicap/seasonal debuts.

Kento has run well all year and looks banker material in the 5f handicap (8.30), while the improving Magna and well-treated Court Drive make the most appeal in the closing 6f handicap (9.00).

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Wolverhampton Placepot perm

6.30

5 Bossy Parker

7.00

2 Bintaziza

7.30

1 Zipwire

3 Lexington Express

8.00

2 Apex Star

7 Castlekeely

12 Poetic Grace

8.30

4 Kento

9.00

2 Magna

6 Court Drive

1 x 1 x 2 x 3 x 1 x 2 = 12 lines

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