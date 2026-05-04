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Wolverhampton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
Punters trying to land a share of the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed pool at Wolverhampton must first navigate a 1m½f handicap (6.30) for apprentice jockeys.
Plenty of the runners look to have a bit to prove, so it makes sense to bank on Bossy Parker, who has form figures over course and distance of 21 this year.
Newcomer Wosta could go well for John and Thady Gosden in following 1m½f novice (7.00), but the safer option is Bintaziza, who created a good impression when comfortably winning a Newcastle maiden last month.
You can make a case for all four runners in the 1m1½f handicap (7.30). Lexington Express could get the run of the race, so she goes in alongside Zipwire, who has form figures of 112 since the cheekpieces went on.
The most difficult race is the 7f handicap (8.00). The main fancy is Castlekeely, who has a big effort lurking in him now back on the all-weather, but it's a competitive race, so we'll also add Poetic Grace and Apex Star, who shaped well on their respective handicap/seasonal debuts.
Kento has run well all year and looks banker material in the 5f handicap (8.30), while the improving Magna and well-treated Court Drive make the most appeal in the closing 6f handicap (9.00).
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Wolverhampton Placepot perm
6.30
5 Bossy Parker
7.00
2 Bintaziza
7.30
1 Zipwire
3 Lexington Express
8.00
2 Apex Star
7 Castlekeely
12 Poetic Grace
8.30
4 Kento
9.00
2 Magna
6 Court Drive
1 x 1 x 2 x 3 x 1 x 2 = 12 lines
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Published on inTote Betting
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