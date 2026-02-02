Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

How's The Guvnor has won two on the spin and holds strong follow-up claims in the opening leg (5.30 ) of the Placepot at Wolverhampton.

Betsen , who's made a good start to life with Tony Carroll, can add his second victory for the yard in the 6f handicap (6.00 ).

The 6f maiden (6.30 ) probably only concerns three. Sparksmith ran a better Racing Post Rating than the other two last time and is less exposed, so looks the way to go.

Skycutter may have been a beaten favourite at Southwell last time, but he ran okay and stepping up in trip for the 1m6f handicap (7.00 ) will suit. He's chucked in on past form.

Eupator is the one to beat in the next (7.30 ) and could easily complete a quick course hat-trick from the front. However, he's up in grade and drawn wider, so Shihoku is also included. He looks capable of better.

Moretons was unable to get involved here last week. However, he may have needed the run and can go well with first-time blinkers in place dropped in distance for the 5f handicap (8.00 ). The back-up play is Flash Rascal , another trip-dropper, who's finished in the first three in all four all-weather starts.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.30

2 How’s The Guvnor

6.00

2 Betsen

6.30

3 Sparksmith

7.00

5 Skycutter

7.30

1 Eupator

2 Shihoku

8.00

3 Flash Rascal

7 Moretons

1x1x1x1x2x2 = 4 lines

