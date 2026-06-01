Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Grindleton ran a solid race at Nottingham last time and he won't be far away in the opening leg (5.24) of the Placepot at Wolverhampton if reproducing that effort.

Division one of the 7f classified race (6.00) is wide open, and my two stabs are Mintana , a course winner who won the last time she dropped into this company, and Mister McGregor , who sports a first-time eye shield and has run well here before.

The second division (6.30) is easier to solve as Filey Beach looks different gravy based on his past two turf wins for Ruth Carr.

Manly Fireball has a BHA rating of 79 and should finish in the places in the 6f novice (7.00) if running anywhere near that mark. The well-bred, well-connected newcomer Navertity is the other to include for the bang-in-form Harry Charlton.

Next up is another classified event (7.30), and Lady Of Clover makes most appeal for George Scott after three encouraging displays in handicaps.

Unexposed improver Zoulette could be the answer to the final leg (8.00) as she may have bumped into one when second at Leicester a week ago. Thehunnebelllegacy is another who is capable of going well.

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Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.24

2 Grindleton

6.00

3 Mintana

4 Mister McGregor

6.30

4 Filey Beach

7.00

4 Manly Fireball

7 Navertity

7.30

8 Lady Of Clover

8.00

5 Thehunnebelllegacy

7 Zoulette

1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 2 = 8 lines

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