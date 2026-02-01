Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Wolverhampton’s Placepot pool is guaranteed for £50,000 and punters should consider launching their perms with Shahbaz and Bluenose Belle in leg one (5.00).

Shahbaz, who finished second at this track last March, drops in class off an attractive mark, while Bluenose Belle, the mount of Simon Walker, ought to go close if translating some solid hurdles form to the Flat.

Leonetto rates banker material in leg two (5.30), with course-and-distance winners Flicka’s Girl and Colors Of Freedom the leg-three (6.00) suggestions on the back of good recent displays.

Latin is thriving and can complete a four-timer in leg four (6.30) for James Owen.

Stipulation , a course-and-distance winner in September, remains highly competitive off his current mark and should make a bold bid in leg five (7.00). Corundum provides insurance.

The final leg (7.30) looks highly competitive, with Francesco Baracca and East End Girl just two of those likely to be involved in the finish.

Fransceso Baracca was a comfortable Wolverhampton winner off 3lb lower in December, while East End Girl boasts a decent record on the all-weather, with two wins from six starts.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.



Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.00

2 Shahbaz

6 Bluenose Belle

5.30

4 Leonetto

6.00

5 Flicka's Girl

6 Colors Of Freedom

6.30

2 Latin

7.00

1 Stipulation

3 Corundum

7.30

2 Francesco Baracca

7 East End Girl

2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines

ADD RICHARD BIRCH'S SELECTIONS TO YOUR TOTE BETSLIP IN ONE CLICK

Read more here

Free horse racing tips for Monday, February 2, at Kempton, Southwell and Leopardstown

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson with three fancies from Kempton, Leopardstown and Wolverhampton on Monday

Richard Birch's play of the day at Southwell

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £/€10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit and £/€10 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.