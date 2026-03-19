Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £75,000 guaranteed pool

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As you'd expect for the money on offer, the racing is really competitive at Wolverhampton and the Placepot won't be easy to get through.

In the opener (4.22), Binadham has been steadily coming down to a nice handicap mark and still ran well last time despite finishing only sixth of nine. It's a matter of time before he gets off the mark on the all-weather, while Dark Kestrel is in serious form.

Most of Dark Kestrel's best efforts have come at Newcastle, but he has been first and third in two runs over this course and distance.

In the second (4.55) the Tony Carroll-trained Hint Of Humour , first or second in four of eight Wolverhampton starts, including last time, makes most appeal.

Addarella ran a massive race at 66-1 on her stable debut for Scott Dixon last time and, given the speed she showed, dropping back to the minimum trip might help. Despite her price, she'd been progressive for her previous yard and went into that race as an easy last-time-out winner.

Alan King is in fine form and his One Cool Dreamer , just run out of things over a longer trip here last time, can go close again in the third (5.30). Atheneum and Made All would be my other two in this race.

The next (6.00) looks wide open, although Marry The Night has been in cracking form, as has Antiquity .

Everything in the following race (6.30) is fully exposed and you could make cases for all of them. My three against the field, with no great confidence, are Ernie's Valentine , Fire Eyes (goes well after a break) and Coloane .

Duke's Command is the main bet in the final leg (7.00), but Dosman had been improving before winning in commanding fashion at Southwell last time and has probably been fairly treated with just a 4lb rise.

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Wolverhampton Placepot perm

4.22

1 Dark Kestrel

2 Binadham

4.55

1 Addarella

5 Hint Of Humour

5.30

1 One Cool Dreamer

4 Made All

6 Atheneum

6.00

1 Marry The Night

6 Antiquity

6.30

3 Ernie's Valentine

9 Fire Eyes

10 Coloane

7.00

1 Duke's Command

5 Dosman

2 x 2 x 3 x 2 x 3 x 2 = 144 lines

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