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Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
It's off to Wolverhampton's evening card for the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool, and Glitter Code is the one who arguably stands out in the opening amateur riders' handicap (6.05).
He showed improved form on his first run for Ed Bethell at Beverley last month, but still managed to get beaten as 11-8 favourite and is now 0-20, so hardly qualifies as banker material, especially with such an inexperienced rider on board.
It is really wide open if he doesn't produce the goods, so I'll be adding the consistent Sisterandbrother and Beaune, who is back on the all-weather after a predictably poor run on turf last time.
Form filly Always Happy might struggle under a penalty against some promising sorts in the next (6.40), and I'll be opposing her with Hatour and Hollywell Stream.
There are a couple of interesting newcomers in the third (7.15), but Harlequin Sky showed plenty on her debut despite being very green and she should be hard to kick out of the frame.
Top pair Dublin Bay and Enamorus look the pair to concentrate on in the 7f handicap (7.50) for three-year-olds, while in the following sprint (8.25) it's very easy to be won over by the claims of Ancient State for Adam Kirby, who is doing brilliantly in his first season as a trainer.
Only four – High Storm, Baltic Fleet, Galilean Quality and Mythical Bay – go in the last (9.00), but I wouldn't want to choose between them and, as you have to have the winner, I shall stick them all in.
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Wolverhampton Placepot perm
6.05
7 Sisterandbrother
9 Beaune
10 Glitter Code
6.40
3 Hatour
4 Hollywell Stream
7.15
3 Harlequin Sky
7.50
1 Dublin Bay
2 Enamorus
8.25
7 Ancient State
9.00
1 High Storm
2 Baltic Fleet
3 Galilean Quality
4 Mythical Bay
3 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 4 = 48 lines
More tips for Friday here:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Brighton
Free horse racing tips for Friday, May 29 at Brighton, Chepstow and Wolverhampton
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Published on inTote Betting
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