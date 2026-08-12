Windsor Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Solar Invincible always runs his race and is worth adding to the perm for the opening leg (5.36) of the Windsor Placepot with Billy Loughnane back aboard.

Maid In Devon , a beaten favourite when searching for a four-timer last time, also goes in as nothing went right for her there.

The improving Rianka has strong claims in the 6f handicap (6.11) for the in-form Martin Dunne, although it's a competitive race and Dylan Cunha can be trusted to get the best out of Methgal before long.

Mia Sunshine is perhaps the most intriguing runner on the card in the mile handicap (6.41). Knights Gold , who shaped much better than the result when fifth on his previous outing at Chester, is the back-up play on his debut for Tom Ward.

It is almost inconceivable to think Waterford Castle will finish out of the first two in the 1m2f maiden (7.11) as he consistently runs to Racing Post Ratings in the high 80s and low 90s.

Auld Toon Loon has plenty in his favour in the 1m2f handicap (7.41), while the thriving Mythological Star can bring up the hat-trick in the final leg (8.11). He is ahead of his mark and should stay this new trip.

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Windsor Placepot perm

5.36

1 Solar Invincible

6 Maid In Devon

6.11

2 Methgal

11 Rianka

6.41

1 Mia Sunshine

4 Knights Gold

7.11

4 Waterford Castle

7.41

1 Auld Toon Loon

8.11

2 Mythological Star

2 x 2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 1 = 8 lines

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