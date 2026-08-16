Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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A guaranteed £50,000 is on offer in the Windsor Placepot pool, and punters should launch their perms by including Muker and South Shore in leg one (5.20).

Muker has the ability to make short work of this field if coming back to his best off a much reduced mark, while South Shore still retains handicapping scope after recent wins at Windsor and Wolverhampton.

Shadwell colt Mithaaly stands out as banker material in leg two (5.55), but leg three (6.25) provides a far sterner test.

Perhaps the Clive Cox-trained topweight Sky Secret can outclass his rivals after tackling much more challenging company at Glorious Goodwood and Newbury.

Black Velvet Boy , a three-length Beverley winner last time, provides solid back-up.

Cashbox and Amazonian Dream are the selections for leg four (6.55), with Sundiata Keita and Manhattan Chute suggested in leg five (7.25).

Saliko , a two-time winner over 1m2f at Nottingham last July, makes plenty of appeal in leg six (7.55) now that she steps back up in trip off a highly attractive mark.

She caught the eye at Windsor last time, and the booking of Tom Marquand for the first time suggests business is meant.

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Windsor Placepot perm

5.20

1 South Shore

3 Muker

5.55

5 Mithaaly

6.25

1 Sky Secret

5 Black Velvet Boy

6.55

8 Cashbox

9 Amazonian Dream

7.25

3 Manhattan Chute

5 Sundiata Keita

7.55

3 Saliko



2x1x2x2x2x1= 16 lines

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