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Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
Woolisle can get Windsor Placepot players chasing a £50,000 guaranteed pool off to a flying start in leg one (5.04).
The progressive filly, trained by Heather Main, gives the impression she remains on an eminently workable mark following a highly encouraging seasonal reappearance at Haydock.
Very effective with some cut in the ground, the more rain that falls beforehand, the better her chance.
Glorious Game, who is bred to be useful, has the assistance of Oisin Murphy on her debut in leg two (5.39).
The market will tell whether she is ready to rock and roll, a comment which applies equally to Amo Racing’s Roxelina.
Bayaann should take the world of beating in leg three (6.09), with Atlas Mountain and Kahin the selections in leg four (6.39).
Newmarket-based Cyrano De Bergerac and Indhaar may fight out the finish to leg five (7.09), while an intriguing sprint handicap makes up leg six (7.39).
Several of the key players may not appreciate any ease in the ground, so it could be best to rely on Roach Power and Marching Mac, both of whom act well when the mud is flying.
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Windsor Placepot perm
5.04
3 Woolisle
5.39
4 Glorious Game
10 Roxelina
6.09
1 Bayaann
6.39
3 Atlas Mountain
6 Kahin
7.09
8 Cyrano De Bergerac
10 Indhaar
7.39
7 Roach Power
8 Marching Mac
1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines
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Published on inTote Betting
Last updated
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