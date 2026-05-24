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Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
The Windsor Placepot pool is guaranteed for £50,000, and punters are advised to include Opera Wave and Mrembo in leg one (2.08).
Opera Wave remains unexposed in middle-distance handicaps and should strip fitter for her reappearance at Kempton, where she raced too keenly.
Mrembo, a course-and-distance winner, looks fairly treated on her best form and is almost certain to run her race.
Paradise Walk rates banker material to relinquish her maiden certificate in leg two (2.43), while William Haggas and Tom Marquand can team up for another winner courtesy of newcomer Sea Canary in leg three (3.18).
Trefor, who goes well at Windsor, ought to make a bold bid from stall one in leg four (3.53), with Nad Alshiba Green the principal threat.
Auld Toon Loon could be good enough to defy top weight in leg five (4.25), a race in which Seagolazo should also play a prominent part.
Antipodes, gelded over the winter, is the type to do well in handicaps this term. He reappears in leg six (5.00) off a mark which could underestimate him.
Newfangled provides solid back up.
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Windsor Placepot perm
2.08
1 Opera Wave
6 Mrembo
2.43
5 Paradise Walk
3.18
5 Sea Canary
3.53
2 Trefor
4 Nad Alshiba Green
4.25
1 Auld Toon Loon
6 Seagolazo
5.00
5 Antipodes
10 Newfangled
2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines
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Published on inTote Betting
Last updated
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