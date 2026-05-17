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TippingTote Betting

Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet

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Windsor Placepot punters are advised to bank on Concert Pitch in leg one (5.05) as they work out their perms for the £50,000 guaranteed pool meeting.

The step up in trip allied to the colt’s proven race experience from a reasonable draw should enable him to dominate proceedings from the front.

Tom Marquand’s booking and the ending of a long winnerless spell for trainer Brian Ellison on Friday are other plus points.

Redorange, an eyecatcher at York behind Jakajaro on Thursday, stands out from stall one in leg two (5.40), with the William Haggas-trained Chimes Of Thunder making similar appeal in leg three (6.10).

The other three races are less straightforward. The recommendations for a 12-runner leg four (6.40) are Sandscreendeliverd and The Flying Seagull.

Michael Bell, who won the race in 2021 and 2022, has another strong contender for leg five (7.10) courtesy of authoritative Nottingham winner Any Which Way.

King Of Berkshire, winner as 5-6 favourite at Redcar last time, also possesses the scope for further improvement off a mark of 74.

Naval Command is an interesting runner for Ralph Beckett in leg six (7.40), with Wisper also capable of justifying inclusion.

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Windsor Placepot perm

5.05
Concert Pitch

5.40
Redorange

6.10
Chimes Of Thunder

6.40
Sandscreendeliverd
4 The Flying Seagull

7.10
Any Which Way
King Of Berkshire

7.40
Wisper
Naval Command

1 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 8 lines

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