Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Windsor Placepot punters are advised to bank on Concert Pitch in leg one (5.05) as they work out their perms for the £50,000 guaranteed pool meeting.

The step up in trip allied to the colt’s proven race experience from a reasonable draw should enable him to dominate proceedings from the front.

Tom Marquand’s booking and the ending of a long winnerless spell for trainer Brian Ellison on Friday are other plus points.

Redorange , an eyecatcher at York behind Jakajaro on Thursday, stands out from stall one in leg two (5.40), with the William Haggas-trained Chimes Of Thunder making similar appeal in leg three (6.10).

The other three races are less straightforward. The recommendations for a 12-runner leg four (6.40) are Sandscreendeliverd and The Flying Seagull .

Michael Bell, who won the race in 2021 and 2022, has another strong contender for leg five (7.10) courtesy of authoritative Nottingham winner Any Which Way .

King Of Berkshire, winner as 5-6 favourite at Redcar last time, also possesses the scope for further improvement off a mark of 74.

Naval Command is an interesting runner for Ralph Beckett in leg six (7.40), with Wisper also capable of justifying inclusion.

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Windsor Placepot perm

5.05

3 Concert Pitch

5.40

3 Redorange

6.10

2 Chimes Of Thunder

6.40

2 Sandscreendeliverd

4 The Flying Seagull

7.10

1 Any Which Way

2 King Of Berkshire

7.40

1 Wisper

2 Naval Command

1 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 8 lines

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