Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch with his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Windsor Placepot pool is guaranteed for £50,000 and punters are advised to make Jax Edge their first selection in leg one (5.30).

Bidding for the seventh win of her career, the five-year-old has gone close on her last two starts at Chepstow and seems sure to make the boldest of bids.

The less-exposed Francis Drake , who makes his first start for George Boughey, also merits inclusion.

Stablemate Hilitany , a promising second at Ffos Las this month, has the best form in leg two (6.00) and should take plenty of beating. Unraced Showcasing colt Go On My Son would merit considerable respect if strong in the market.

Finalise rates banker material in leg three (6.30), with Badri and Inishfallen the selections in leg four (7.05).

Badri chased home future Group-race sprinter Almeraq at Ayr last Monday, while Inishfallen might raise his game in first-time cheekpieces.

All Too Beautiful , well drawn to take up a handy position, is weighted to turn the tables on Lingfield conqueror Top Biller in leg five (7.35).

Calibos , who sports blinkers for the first time, appeals in leg six (8.10). His Wolverhampton second to Deep Water Bay reads well at this level.

Windsor Placepot perm

5.30

1 Jax Edge

6 Francis Drake

6.00

4 Go On My Son

5 Hilitany

6.30

1 Finalise

7.05

2 Badri

3 Inishfallen

7.35

11 All Too Beautiful

8.10

3 Calibos

2x2x1x2x1x1 = 8 lines

