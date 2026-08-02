Windsor Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool heads to Windsor, where a 1m3½f handicap (6.00) for amateur jockeys kicks off proceedings.

I'd Go Maniac has been running well under Georgia King and should go well down in grade. It is an open race though, so I'll also add course winner Fast Steps for the in-form Rod Millman.

Rocsane is the form pick in the following 6f fillies' novice (6.30), but her yard is not known for juvenile winners, so we will take her on with the newcomers Lovely Dark Angel , whose trainer has a 26 per cent strike-rate with juveniles here, and Proper Naughty , who gets the services of Oisin Murphy.

Proper Naughty's trainer Richard Hannon had three juvenile winners at Glorious Goodwood and his Pilgrim's Progress looks the answer in the 5f maiden (7.00). She should appreciate dropping back in trip.

Two-time course-and-distance winner Lahina Bay could get the run of the race in the 6f handicap (7.30) and looks worth banking on with useful 7lb claimer Alexandra Egan in the saddle.

Freedom Bay has form figures of 13 since being fitted with tongue-tie/cheekpieces and looks a big player in the 1m2f classified stakes (8.00), while Flag Carrier is expected to take a step forward from last month's return in the closing mile handicap (8.30).

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Windsor Placepot perm

6.00

1 I'd Go Maniac

4 Fast Steps

6.30

1 Lovely Dark Angel

2 Proper Naughty

7.00

8 Pilgrim's Progress

7.30

5 Lahina Bay

8.00

1 Freedom Bay

8.30

4 Flag Carrier

2 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 = 4 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow Harry's advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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