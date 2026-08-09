Windsor Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool heads to Windsor, where a 1m2f handicap (5.45) for apprentice jockeys kicks off proceedings.

It is hard to look past Mythological Star, who was well supported when making a winning handicap debut over a mile last time. He is bred for this longer trip and could make light of a 6lb penalty.

Harry Knows finally delivered on his early promise when winning easily in first-time cheekpieces over this course and distance last time and could have more to offer in that headgear now handicapping in the 6f nursery (6.15).

Course-and-distance winner Real Bullet is respected in the following 6f novice (6.45), but the stronger form belongs to Wateera , who almost followed up her comfortable debut win under a penalty in what has turned out to be a strong race at Newbury last time (fourth won the Sweet Solera on Saturday).

The 6f handicap (7.15) is the most competitive race on the card and it is best to have a couple on our side. The picks are Trefor , who was beaten just a neck off a 3lb higher mark in this last year, and Rosario , who has shaped as though this distance is worth another go on his last two starts over the minimum trip.

Princess Honey Bee found only a well-supported newcomer too good last time and should make the frame in the mile fillies' maiden (7.45), while My Old Mate , who has form figures of 21 over course and distance since the hood was removed, should go well in the closing mile handicap (8.15).

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Windsor Placepot perm

5.45

5 Mythological Star

6.15

1 Harry Knows

6.45

2 Wateera

7.15

3 Trefor

8 Rosario

7.45

4 Princess Honey Bee

8.15

2 My Old Mate

1 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 1 = 2 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow Harry's advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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