Windsor Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Punters trying to land a share of the Tote's £50,000 guaranteed pool at Windsor must first navigate a tricky 1m2f handicap (5.12) for amateur jockeys.

Course-and-distance winner Silver Gunn , who drops in class and gets the services of top amateur Henry Callan, makes most appeal. I'll also add Hengest , who should relish this longer trip.

The following 1m2f novice (5.42) isn't as competitive as the field size suggests and it looks worth banking on My Mate Roger , who was unlucky to bump into subsequent Dee Stakes runner-up Generic on his return.

You could make a case for plenty in the feature 6f handicap (6.17). Under The Twilight , whose last two wins came over course and distance, shaped well behind a well treated one last time. She goes in alongside Desert Cop , who should be suited by stepping back up in trip.

Startled Lady has shown enough to think she'll be hard to keep out of the places in the following 6f novice (6.47), while Correspondence ran well back on turf after a break last time and could benefit from the fitting of cheekpieces in the following 5f handicap (7.17).

Wild Thoughts is unbeaten since entering handicaps and could have more to come returned to a mile (7.47). This is stronger, though, so Berkshire Boom , who could be better than his opening mark, goes in too.

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Windsor Placepot perm

5.12

1 Silver Gunn

4 Hengest

5.42

6 My Mate Roger

6.17

1 Desert Cop

11 Under The Twilight

6.47

12 Startled Lady

7.17

7 Correspondence

7.47

10 Wild Thoughts

13 Berkshire Boom

2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 = 8 lines

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