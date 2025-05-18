Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch marks your card for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Nogo’s Dream , who beat Honour Your Dreams at Chelmsford last month, should go close in the first leg (5.20) of the Windsor Placepot, which carries a guaranteed pool of £50,000.

Honour Your Dreams franked the form by winning with a bit in hand at the riverside track last Monday.

Rising Empire shaped like a certain future winner when finishing fourth to Coppull on his debut at Leicester last month. He will appreciate the step up in trip in leg two (5.50) and could have too much speed for Ahead Of Fashion .

Starlit Spice caught the eye on her Haydock reappearance and might prove the answer to leg three (6.20). Blue Bolt , who started 10-11 favourite on her debut at Southwell last month, is surely better than that performance suggests and should also be included in perms.

Toca Madera ran a blinder against high-class sprinters American Affair and Jm Jungle at York last Thursday. If he reproduces that level of form he will prove mighty hard to beat in leg four (6.50). Jumbeau should also run well.

Cavalry Call and Educator are the selections in leg five (7.20), with Riyadh Gem considered banker material in leg six (7.50).

Windsor Placepot​​​​ perm

5.20

3 Nogo’s Dream

5.50

1 Ahead Of Fashion

8 Rising Empire

6.20

3 Blue Bolt

6 Starlit Spice

6.50

2 Toca Madera

8 Jumbeau

7.20

4 Cavalry Call

5 Educator

7.50

2 Riyadh Gem

1x2x2x2x2x1 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. £10 min qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet and 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry on free bets & Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. gambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.