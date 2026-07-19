Windsor Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool

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A tricky nursery opens Windsor's card (5.50 ), and Placepotters might do best to concentrate on the last-time-out winners.

Theheatison was a first Flat scorer for Nick Scholfield and should appreciate the extra yardage judging by the way he finished at Bath, while a few who finished behind Arabica Queen at Newbury last time have run well since.

In the fillies' novice (6.20 ) Lady Rosalind , who was entered at the five-day stage for the Super Sprint at Newbury, instead stays at 6f. Historically she's already at the level usually required to win this, so should be hard to kick out of the frame.

Lord D'Or is the form horse in the third (6.50 ), although the newcomers won't have to be brilliant to take a hand, and Charlie Appleby's Castlemont is a brother to Bay Bridge.

Amazonian Dream should be a big player in the next (7.20 ) after a luckless run here a week ago, while Buccabay can run well when fresh and is 5lb lower than when winning here last May.

With Sunshine Star needing to prove herself on turf, Capichera looks very much the one to beat in the fifth (7.50 ). It wasn't much of a race she won last time, but she did hack up, and given she's closely related to a 1m6f winner, it's fair to assume this step up to 1m2f will bring about more.

The last leg (8.20 ) is the trickiest of all the races, but Fast Steps has been running really well all season and now gets the assistance of Oisin Murphy. The similarly in-form Danehill Star looks a reasonable back-up.

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Windsor Placepot perm

5.50

4 Arabica Queen

5 Theheatison

6.20

1 Lady Rosalind

6.50

2 Castlemont

4 Lord D'Or

7.20

1 Buccabay

6 Amazonian Dream

7.50

1 Capichera

8.20

5 Fast Steps

7 Danehill Star

2x1x2x2x1x2=16 lines

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