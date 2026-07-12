Windsor Placepot picks - Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Windsor, where punters are faced with a three-runner nursery to start (5.20).

Undercover Affair is a long way clear on Racing Post Ratings, but the other two, Jaijai and Terminology , are less exposed last-time-out winners, so I would just put all three in and move on.

There are a few with chances in the following novice (5.50), although clear preference is for Levens Hall , who was a close third on his debut to a stablemate subsequently not disgraced in a Royal Ascot handicap.

Two more novices follow, and in the first (6.20), the Richard Hannon-trained Magi Melchior is just about the pick after a promising debut fourth at Newbury.

The newcomers won't need to be up to much to take a hand, though, and Mithaaly , a 260,000gns yearling, is probably the pick.

Market Leader might be just that in the next (6.50) as he is a €450,000 breeze-up purchase running against horses who have not shown much. The Gosdens' Note To Self is probably the pick of those.

Course regular Amazonian Dream has been showing enough to suggest he will be a player in the following 6f handicap (7.20), while Papa Cocktail ran well last time and represents an in-form yard, and Bintola is worth another chance back at the scene of her handicap debut win.

In the last leg (7.50), Newfangled's good course record makes him the first on the list, while Kalokalo is improving with every start and has to have a chance.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Minimum guaranteed Placepots every day CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.



Windsor Placepot perm

5.20

1 Jaijai

2 Undercover Affair

3 Terminology

5.50

5 Levens Hall

6.20

5 Magi Melchior

6 Mithaaly

6.50

6 Market Leader

7 Note To Self

7.20

2 Papa Cocktail

5 Bintola

9 Amazonian Dream

7.50

4 Newfangled

7 Kalokalo

3x1x2x2x3x2=72 lines

Head to the Tote website to follow Paul's advice

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. Bet a min £/€10 at odds of /1 (2.0) across sports or racing within 7 days of registration. Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet and 2 x £/€5 Bet Builder within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip . Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry. 18+. One per customer. Selected customers only. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org .

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