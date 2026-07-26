Windsor Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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Windsor's card starts with a competitive sprint (5.15), although if London Is Blue can break on terms you'd have to fancy him quite strongly.

The blindfold came off late and he lost a lot of ground last time, so that wasn't his fault, but he has given trouble in the stalls before, so I'll add the consistent Hint Of Humour , whose 5lb claimer Alexandra Egan has a very solid strike-rate.

With Tom Clover in red-hot form, his Sweet Horizon looks banker material in the weak maiden fillies' contest that follows (5.50), while in the third (6.20) the market will focus on clear form choices Harry Knows and Down To You Kid. With the latter being well below form on his last run, Harry Knows looks the safer choice.

The next (6.53) looks a much tighter betting affair. Forever Glamorous did win well at Ffos Las last time and might be on the up, while Pull The Rug is reasonably treated on her best performances, and makes her debut for a new trainer in good form, with Oisin Murphy booked.

It probably makes sense to go with three in the feature sprint handicap (7.28). Regional Rock brings loads of potential, Sudden Flight has been running at the top of his game, and Mesaafi had been too until a flop at Ascot. He goes well here and is worth another chance.

Clover's Khuskas looks a worthy favourite for the final leg (8.00), while Berlinetta shaped well on her first run for Jack Channon and first attempt at a mile in a fair race at Newbury last time.

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Windsor Placepot perm

5.15

6 London Is Blue

8 Hint Of Humour

5.50

3 Sweet Horizon

6.20

5 Harry Knows

6.53

2 Pull The Rug

6 Forever Glamorous

7.28

2 Sudden Flight

11 Mesaafi

13 Regional Rock

8.00

6 Khuskas

8 Berlinetta

2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 3 x 2 = 24 lines

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