Warwick Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Our tipster with his picks for the popular Tote bet
It's a big week for Toby Lawes with his Challow Hurdle second Klimt Madrik due to take in one of the novice hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival, but before then he looks to have a good chance of winning the first division of the novice hurdle at Warwick (2.10) with the juvenile Talakan.
He is worth banking on in the Placepot along with the horse who narrowly beat him at Ludlow, King Al, who runs in the second division (2.40).
The other races need more than one in the perm, although Time Interval, for an in-from yard, looks sure to go well in the opening conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle (1.40). He has a course-and-distance win off a higher mark, so goes in with Ukantango, who landed a similar race at Hereford on his last start.
Jukebox King may have got in lightly on his handicap debut in the 2m5f handicap hurdle (3.10) and is much less exposed than most of his opposition. He could win easily but for safety purposes the consistent Ilitch is included, while Bobbi's Beauty and Irish Chorus are the two who make most appeal in the mares' handicap chase (3.40).
There are doubts about everything in the staying hurdle (4.13), so it could be worth chancing the class horses Kyntara and Bill Joyce.
The former might bounce back on a decent surface, while Bill Joyce was third in the 2024 Challow Hurdle. All those who finished around him that day are well fancied at Cheltenham in the coming days.
Warwick Placepot perm
1.40
2 Ukantango
7 Time Interval
2.10
11 Talakan
2.40
8 King Al
3.10
8 Ilitch
9 Jukebox King
3.40
4 Irish Chorus
5 Bobbi's Beauty
4.13
2 Bill Joyce
4 Kyntara
2 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 16 lines
