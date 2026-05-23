Uttoxeter Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool - plus a World Pool play at the Curragh

, a close second in a £100,000 handicap hurdle before winning easily at Haydock, looks a class apart in the opening leg (2.22) of the Uttoxeter Placepot.

Jamie Snowden has saddled six winners and four seconds from his past 11 runners and Cinnodin can defy top weight in the 2m7½f novice handicap hurdle (2.52). Useful on the Flat, Cinnodin struck over course and distance off a 193-day break this month and is unexposed in this sphere.

The 2m4f handicap hurdle (3.28) is more open. Percy Shelley is one from one over track and trip and ran well on the Flat recently. He goes in along with hat-trick-seeker Rialannah , who has turned a corner since joining Lucy Wadham.

Nobody is better at bagging a big handicap than Dan Skelton and the eye is drawn to Riskintheground in the valuable feature (4.03). He was a snug winner of a stronger race at Haydock off 4lb lower on his most recent start.

The admirable Telhimlisten , a winner of seven of his past 13 races, rates the solid option in the 2m handicap hurdle (4.37).

The two to appeal in the final leg (5.12) are the lightly raced Mr Griffiths and Kayce Dutton , who is fitted with first-time blinkers and will appreciate the return to this distance.

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Uttoxeter Placepot perm

2.22

1 First Candidate

2.52

1 Cinnodin

3.28

7 Percy Shelley

9 Rialannah

4.03

2 Riskintheground

4.37

3 Telhimlisten

5.12

4 Kayce Dutton

5 Mr Griffiths

1 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 1 x 2 = 4 lines

Tote World Pool tip

By Phill Anderson

It’s hard to get away from the impressive 1,000 Guineas winner, True Love , in the Irish counterpart at the Curragh (4.30) but Precise could be worth taking on as far as an Exacta is concerned and Abashiri could be the one to give True Love most to think about.

Charlie Appleby’s filly is entirely unexposed having just her third start and her four-length defeat at Newmarket has to be worth marking up given the yard’s representatives were generally underperforming at that stage of the season.

Abashiri looked like she was going to have a say in the finish at Newmarket before looking a little wayward in the Dip, so a return to a flat track could yield improvement and she’s entitled to come on for that first run of the campaign.

It’s hard to pick holes in True Love who bids to give Aidan O’Brien a record 12th win in the Irish 1,000 Guineas. The daughter of No Nay Never was going away again towards the finish at Newmarket and still seems to be progressing.

There’s often value to be found in the Exacta market on World Pool days and the suggestion is a Reverse Exacta with the possibility Abashiri can improve enough to get her head in front of True Love.

World Pool bet

4.30 Curragh

1 Abashiri

12 True Love

1pt Reverse Exacta

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